Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,683,000 after acquiring an additional 268,925 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 307,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 215,510 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

