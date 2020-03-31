Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 40,454 Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of Gritstone Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.