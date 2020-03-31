Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 18,915.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

