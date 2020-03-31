Captrust Financial Advisors Has $318,000 Stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in South State were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

