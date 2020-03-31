Captrust Financial Advisors Has $325,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

