Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

