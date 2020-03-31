Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $320,000 in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TM opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

