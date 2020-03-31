Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,052 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.