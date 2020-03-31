Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,364 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,757 shares of company stock valued at $25,612,863. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $278.00 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

