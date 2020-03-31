Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,162 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

