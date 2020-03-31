Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 425 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,052 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,642,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

