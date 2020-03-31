Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNY. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $713.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.