Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.