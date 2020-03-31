Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.11.

CAT stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

