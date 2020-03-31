Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.39.

NYSE:CRL opened at $129.99 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

