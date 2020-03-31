Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires 2,345 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,552,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,282 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,246,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 551,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

