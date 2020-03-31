Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires Shares of 3,940 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.31. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

