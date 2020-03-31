Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.17. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

