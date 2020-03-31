Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys Shares of 2,193 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.