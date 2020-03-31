Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys Shares of 5,800 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $622,230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 874,095 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $122,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $86,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.90. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

