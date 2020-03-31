Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for 2.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.08.

KMB stock opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.