Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.31 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 291,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,337,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

