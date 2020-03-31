Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

