Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 513.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,963.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,955.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,845.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

