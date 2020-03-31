Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 826.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,146.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,313.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

