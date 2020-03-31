Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $334,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,589 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $165.57 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

