Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Baidu by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

