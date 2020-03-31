Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $246.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.86. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

