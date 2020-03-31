Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 8,810 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5,213.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

