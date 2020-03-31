Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $205,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $14,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,777,000 after acquiring an additional 495,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.84.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

