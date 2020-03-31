Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $231,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.