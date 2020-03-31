Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

