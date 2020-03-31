Chelsea Counsel Co. Trims Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

