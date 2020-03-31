Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,642,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

