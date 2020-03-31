Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

