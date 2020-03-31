Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 17.9%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s share price fell 17.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.10, 3,145,433 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,710,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

