Citigroup Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

