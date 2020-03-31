Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

UTMD opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.76. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

