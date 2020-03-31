Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $239.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.27. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

