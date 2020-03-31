Citigroup Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 493.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Asure Software worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASUR opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Asure Software Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

