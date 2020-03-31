Citigroup Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 6,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,096 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.