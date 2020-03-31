Citigroup Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Ring Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

