Citigroup Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.