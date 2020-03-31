Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

