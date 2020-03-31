Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 510.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

BE stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $212,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $70,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,314 in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

