Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,020 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $247.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

