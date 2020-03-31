Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

