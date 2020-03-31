Colony Group LLC Buys New Shares in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in New York Times by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Cfra boosted their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

