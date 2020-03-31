Colony Group LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.02.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

