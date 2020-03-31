Colony Group LLC Invests $207,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,631,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,402,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,261,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,993,000 after buying an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after buying an additional 961,845 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,189,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,772,000 after buying an additional 109,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,387,000 after buying an additional 299,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

